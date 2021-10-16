Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,816 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.