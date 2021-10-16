Profund Advisors LLC Buys 352 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GMS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GMS by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,637 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

