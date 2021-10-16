Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Wingstop worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.61.

Shares of WING opened at $171.82 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.86, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

