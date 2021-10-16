Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $356,000 Investment in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBBN stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.