Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 16,452 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $16.37 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

