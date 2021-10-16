Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4,576.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in City were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in City in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of City by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of City by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a 52-week low of $55.34 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

