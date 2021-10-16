Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 12,067 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

