Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 126.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,642,000 after purchasing an additional 96,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,475,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $365.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.01 and its 200 day moving average is $359.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.