Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.31 and last traded at $92.52. 201,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,734,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

