Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $57.44 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,351,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,511,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

