Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 140,775 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.18% of Commerce Bancshares worth $799,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 269,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

