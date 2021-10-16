Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $526,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 95.3% in the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 154.7% in the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $295.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.43 and its 200 day moving average is $283.28.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

