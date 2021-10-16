Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,497,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,858,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,688,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Nuance Communications by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,989,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

