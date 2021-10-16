Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $83.06 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99.

