Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KIROY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

KIROY opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $2.5531 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

