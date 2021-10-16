Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

