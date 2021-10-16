Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of CDK opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,454,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.