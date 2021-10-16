EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

