SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.49. SAP posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

SAP stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

