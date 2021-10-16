Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $351.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 177,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 743.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 966,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

