HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

