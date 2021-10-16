Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRTS stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $454.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

GRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

