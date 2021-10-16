Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $98.18 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

