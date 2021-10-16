Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 634 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vectrus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vectrus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vectrus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.