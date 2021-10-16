Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $37.03 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TGH. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

