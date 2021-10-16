Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $21.77 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.