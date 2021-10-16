Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.96 Million Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

