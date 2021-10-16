Scotiabank Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$35.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 212,865 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $5,131,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

