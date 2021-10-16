Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.61. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

