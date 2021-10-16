Bank of Montreal Can Buys 18,467 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Herman Miller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.