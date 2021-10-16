AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

GES stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.25. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

