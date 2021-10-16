14,810 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

