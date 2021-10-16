AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,280 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $244.72 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $247.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.51 and a 200-day moving average of $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

