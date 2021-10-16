AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

