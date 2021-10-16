Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

