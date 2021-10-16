Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

