Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.
TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.
NYSE TMHC opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
