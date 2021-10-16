Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

