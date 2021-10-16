Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.42.

BMY stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

