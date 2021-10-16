Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GGDVY opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $3.8226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

