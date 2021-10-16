DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the September 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

