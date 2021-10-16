Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.29% of Ryerson worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ryerson by 35.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ryerson by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RYI opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

