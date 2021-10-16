Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medifast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medifast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Medifast by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:MED opened at $190.90 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.84. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

