Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 7,066 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.