Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

