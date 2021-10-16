Ecopetrol Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,633% compared to the average volume of 223 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

