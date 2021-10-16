Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

