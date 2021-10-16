Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,648,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 213,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 554,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

