SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

