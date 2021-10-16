Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

