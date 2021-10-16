PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 135.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 2,505,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PAVmed by 549.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAVmed by 91.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 497,040 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

